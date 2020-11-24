Johnny Grindstaff

Johnny K. Grindstaff, age 66, of Shady Valley, TN, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Johnny was born on April 6, 1954 to Hazel Proffitt in Elizabethton, TN. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Matthew Scheirer; sister, Lorraine Watson and husband Howard Watson, and brother-in-law, Robert Hicks.

Johnny was a friend to everyone and had never met a stranger. He loved to help others in need and volunteered often with church ministries. He enjoyed being outdoors, deer hunting and fishing. Johnny was a member and a deacon at Shady Valley Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his mother, Hazel Proffitt; loving wife of 46 years, Barbara Grindstaff; daughters, Kristie Price (Greg), Shelly Scheirer, Joanie Grindstaff; sisters, Judy Hicks, Sherry Laws (Alan), Beverly Bowers (James), Cindy Stout (Bo); grandchildren, Johnathan Looney (Blake), Corie Price (Dakota), Zachary Price (Whitney), Wyatt Scheirer, Olivia Scheirer, Alley Ford; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and a long list of special friends.

It was his wish to be cremated and no formal services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.

The family of Johnny K. Grindstaff has entrusted his care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.