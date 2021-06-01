Johnny Brown Sr.

We are saddened to announce the passing of Johnny Mack Brown Sr., age 67, of 164 Claude Brown Lane, Mountain City, TN who passed away on Saturday May 22, 2021 at his residence. Mr. Brown was a Johnson County, Tennessee native. He was born on January 8th, 1954 to the late Claude Brown and Betty Flanagan Brown. He loved fishing and had worked in the Tree trimming industry. He was also preceded in death by a sister; Kathy Evans, and and Brother George Brown.

He is survived by 1 Son; Johnny Brown Jr. of Elizabethton, 2 Daughters; Lorie Reece of Trade, Tennessee and Amy Brown, of Mountain City, Tennessee. A sister; Nancy McFadden of Trade, Tennessee. 3 Brothers; Mark Brown, Mountain City, Tennessee. Jim Brown, Piney Flats, Tennessee. And Jack Brown, Mountain City, Tennessee. 3 grandchildren; Montana Price, Kylie Reece, Skylar Brown, Holly Brown, Hannah Brown, Heaven Brown. His Beloved dog Annabelle and several nieces and nephews also survive. Special friends Dustin Roark and Wes Rominger.

Funeral services for Mr. Brown were conducted on Friday May 28, 2021 in the east chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with Pastor Eddie Porter officiating. The family received friends from 2 until 3 pm and the funeral service follow at 3:00 pm. Graveside services were held at 10 am on Saturday May 29th, 2021 in the McFadden Cemetery in Trade, Tennessee. Pallbearers were; Doug McFadden, Roger Osborne, Montana Price, Aaron Brown, Josh Furches, and Danny Furches. And Honorary Pallbearers; Scott Harrison, and John Paul Furches.

Online condolences may be sent through our website. The Johnny Mack Brown Sr. family have placed his arrangements in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.