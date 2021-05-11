We are saddened to announce the passing of John Wagner, age 58, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. He was born December 18, 1962 to Shirley Wagner and the late Billy Chester Wagner. John was a graduate of JCHS class of 1981. He was a member of Mountain City Baptist Church and he enjoyed spending time with his family and Sci-Fi. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his uncle Wayne Branch and his sister Betsy Brown.

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish his memory include the mother of his children Ginny K. Wagner; daughter Kayla (Justin) Arnold; son Robert Wagner; two sisters: Peggy Brown and Norma Jean Ward both of Mountain City, TN; grandchild Ethan Ray Cogar and several cousins. Special friends Eva Price, Amanda Price, Christina Price and Beth Price also survive.

A graveside service for John Wagner was held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Park with Rev. Daniel Jones officiating. Pallbearers were Rob Wagner, Billy Brown, Richie Greene, Brian Roberts, Timmy Stanton and Charley White. Honorary pallbearers were Josh Gilley, Shane Greene, Bob Greene, Michael Bright, Larry Laws, Bobby Stanton and David Compton.

At other times friends may call at 4120 Roans Creek Road, Mountain City, TN. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website. Arrangements for the Wagner family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City TN.