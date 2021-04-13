John Vannoy, Jr.

John W. Vannoy, Jr., age 91, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from his residence. John was born in Johnson County, Tennessee to the late John William Vannoy, Sr. and Etta Harmon Vannoy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Grace Dean Vannoy; his second wife, Helen Johnson Vannoy; a son, Kyle Vannoy; one brother, Fred Vannoy; and three sisters, Helen Fritts, Nell Tolbert and Chloe Henson.

John was retired from General Electric Corporation as a repairman and was a United States Army veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict. He was a follower of Christ and helped spread the gospel through domestic and international outreach ministries. John had also worked for both R & M Radio and Montgomery Ward. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a 50 plus year member of the Mountain City Masonic Lodge #67. John was a selfless man, willing to help anyone in need. He had an amazing sense of humor and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Those left to cherish John’s legacy include three daughters, Marilyn Brown, of Johnson City, Carol Adams and husband Darrell and Stephanie Scalf and husband Scotty, all of Elizabethton; one son, Steven Vannoy and wife Beverly, of Elizabethton; eight grandchildren, Kevin Vannoy and wife Marty, Henry Potter and wife Kristen, Justin Odom and wife Cassandra, Seth Brown and wife Elizabeth, Jerry James and Mary Edgar, Clinton Vannoy and wife Natasha, Sabrina Vannoy and Brandon Shuffler and Jeremy Hall; fifteen great grandchildren, Makenah, Bella, Carolina, Lucy, Kaylie, Erin, Owen, Jacob, Kadence, Kenleigh, Elijah, Addison, Peyton, Reagan and Avery. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A service to honor and celebrate the life of John W. Vannoy was conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 12, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Steven Davis, officiating. Music was provided by Teresa Range. The family received friends from NOON until 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Monday. The graveside service followed at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Military honors were accorded by the Honor Guard. John’s grandchildren served as active pallbearers.

The family would like to express thanks to Amedysis Hospice- especially Seth- and Silver Angels – especially Nona and Mary- for the loving care given to John during his illness.Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Austin Springs United Methodist Church (Outreach Ministry), 726 South Austin Springs Road, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website.