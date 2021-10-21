We are saddened to announce the passing of John T. VanNatter at the age of 88 on October 6, 2021. He was born October 24,1932 to the late Harry R.VanNatter and Stella Presson VanNatter. He is also preceded by his wife, Martha Yost VanNatter, and sister, Rita McKeithan. He retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service. He loved playing guitar and singing at the Johnson County Senior Citizens Center and Mountain City Care Center. He loved bowling, puzzles, hunting, fishing, and playing cards with his dear friend, Sue Bunting, and other friends.

John is survived by 4 children: Joyce Sexton (Steve), Stella Harrison (Chris), Katy Mayes (Mark), and Dennis T. VanNatter; Grandchildren: Brittnee Sexton, Stephanie Harrison, Christopher Harrison Jr., Michael Laney, Brandon Laney, and Dennis W. VanNatter; Special Niece Beth McKeithan and several other nieces and nephews.

The Memorial Service will be conducted Sunday October 17th, 2021 at 3 pm. at the Mountain City Church of God. Potluck will follow in the fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in John’s honor to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to huxlipfordfh.com.

The John T. VanNatter family have placed his arrangements in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN