John Smith

We are saddened to announce the passing of John W. Smith at the age of 90 on September 18, 2021. He was born November 21,1930 to the late Stella Deal Smith and William Hayes Smith. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Margaret Clemmons Smith. John is proceeded in death by a brother James A. Smith and three sisters; Carrie Lewis, Hannah Jo Smith, and Lela Smith Treece and one son James K. Clemmons. John is survived by by four children; Marcus E. Clemmons, Stephanie McClain, Glenda Clemmons and Kionna S. Smith and two sisters; Bobbie G. Smith, and Clara E. Smith of Mountain City, TN.

John has 22 grandchildren all of whom he could call by name and 37 Great Grandchildren. John belonged to Philippi Baptist Church of Elizabethton, TN. He was a US Army veteran having served from 1951-1954 in the Korean War. He worked for and retired from Yellow Freight after driving his own big rig coast to coast. John also leaves to mourn several nieces, nephews and friends.

The family received friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in the Eastside Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.