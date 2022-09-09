John Louis Miller, age 83, passed away on September 1, 2022 at Mountain City Care Center. John was born in Manila Island, Philippines on June 7, 1939 to the late John Miller and Akiko Miller. In addition his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Christopher Maze.

John was a Navy veteran and an electrician for several nuclear plants over the years. He enjoyed drag racing and always had a great sense of humor.

Those left to cherish his memories include his children, John Miller, Kristy Maze (Chuck), David Miller (Abbie); sisters, Jane Homburger, Louise Ruffcorn; grandchildren, Ashleigh Howard (Joe), Matthew Miller, Seth Furches, Ryan Miller, Riley Bungard, Ian Miller, Wade Bungard, Vance Miller; great grandchildren, Connor, Michael, and Levi Maze, Eleanor and Ezra Howard.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Steven Spencer officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard.

The family would like to thank Mountain City Care and Rehab. Center and Dr. Jim Shine for several years of care and many laughs.

