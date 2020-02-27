John L. Neatherly, age 78, of 3170 Crackers Neck Road, Mountain City, TN passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 11, 1941 to the late Thomas William Neatherly and Perdie Jessie Williams Neatherly. John was a retired school bus driver and janitor for Johnson County School Systems. He was a member of Vaughts Gap Baptist Church and he loved gardening and his tractor. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Reba Forrester Neatherly; two brothers: Harold Neatherly and Bobby Ray Neatherly and one sister: Betty Garland.

Survivors include: daughter: Lavonda Thomas of Trade, TN; stepson: Clint Dunn of Mountain City, TN; three sisters: Marie Jennings of Mountain City, TN; Martha Neatherly of Boone, NC; and Kathy Clawson of Boone, NC; two brothers: Tommy Neatherly of Mountain City, TN and George Neatherly of Downington, PA; granddaughter Ericka Thomas and great grandson Riley Arnold. Several nieces and nephews and special friends Vicky Roark and family of Avondale PA and Kevin Drummond of Mountain City TN also survive.

Funeral services for John L. Neatherly will be conducted Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 7:00 pm from the East Side Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with Pastor Chuck Morefield officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm prior to the funeral service. A private graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Active pallbearers will be Mike Arnold, Ethan Arnold, Tom Icenhour, Cody Mullins, Chris Reece and Mark Hagaman. Honorary pallbearers will be Jessie Brown, Jerry Brown, Carolyn Hawkins, Kevin Drummond and Jody Hawkins.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home of his sister Marie Jennings, 1411 Reece Hill Road, Mountain City, TN

