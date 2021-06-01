John Howard

John Thomas Howard, age 51, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. John was born on June 7, 1969 to the late Ottis Glenn Howard and Betty Sue Howard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Fredrick Howard. John Thomas “Chorter” Howard, known as “Pooch” by his sisters, was a very kind man who had a big heart who would give anyone the shirt off his back. He enjoyed fishing, watching westerns and music. He will be remembered as a man who never judged others and was humble enough to admit to his faults. He loved his family and friends dearly.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Beth Howell Howard; daughter, Brittany Howard; sisters, Deborah Deyton, Helen Blevins, Linda Stephens, Sylvia McCoy; grandchildren, Hayden Wilson Bailey, Josiah Major Bailey; special friends, Jesse McCoy, John McDaniel, Frankie Grayson, Greg Hayworth; several nieces, nephews and other special friends.

The family received friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. The graveside service and burial followed at Sunset Memorial Park. Pallbearers were Greg Hayworth, Frankie Grayson, Buddy “Pig” Arnold, and Bobby Swift. Honorary pallbearers were Johnny Deyton, Daniel Deyton, Dennis Blevins, Jason Winters, James Parsons, and Charlie Stephens.

At other times, the family will receive friends at the home of his sister, Debbie at 5000 Hwy 91 N, Mountain City, TN 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of John Thomas Howard has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.