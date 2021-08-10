John Eisenhower

John Kenneth Eisenhower, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 in Johnson City, TN. John was born on November 29, 1932 to the late Joseph and Mary Eisenhower. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Ruth and Betty and brother, George.

John was a lifelong resident of Johnson County who loved being outdoors, fishing, and hunting. He was a kind-hearted family man and a great example of a husband and father. He enjoyed giving everyone nicknames and he was lovingly nicknamed “Jart”. He had a special love for Sunset Beach, NC, and the wonderful seafood. He also loved gardening, Andy Griffith Show, Gunsmoke, and celebrating his favorite holiday, Christmas.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 64 years, Barbara Eisenhower; daughters, Debbie Eisenhower, Donna Eisenhower, Karen Widener (Gary); sons, Johnny Eisenhower II, Bryan Eisenhower (Tammy); sisters, Mary, Becky, Sue; grandchildren, Robbie McLean (Kim), Doug Trivette, Scott Trivette, DJ Arnold, Eric Eisenhower, Johnny Eisenhower III (Jessica), Kayla, Lexie, Megan Eisenhower, Logan Eisenhower, Connor Eisenhower, Daisy Eisenhower; fifteen great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; special friend, Dean Arnold; several nieces and nephews.

No formal service will be held. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedysis for their wonderful care. Memorial donations may be made to ASPCA or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of John Kenneth Eisenhower has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.