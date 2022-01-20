It is with great sadness that the family of John C. Perry announces his passing on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the age of 91. He was born February 28, 1930 to the late Henry David Perry and Margaret Suppler Perry. John was a United States Air Force veteran. He was a Life Master Bridge player, loved watching golf and had served as a Marshall at several tournaments and enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves. John was a member of First United Methodist Church in Mountain City, TN. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Margaret Perry Becker and Dorcas Perry and one brother: William Suppler Perry.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 61 years Anne Bennett Perry of the home; one daughter: Allison Perry Holmes of Waynesville, NC; two sons: Thomas Alexander Perry of Mountain City, TN and Charles Andrew Perry of Tucson, AZ; one sister: Irma Perry Sohnchen of High Point, NC; one grandchild: Heather Holmes Wright of Waynesville, NC; one great grandchild: Link Alexander Wright and a number of nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church with John Crabtree and Don Morris officiating. Music will be provided by Sherry Tester. A reception will follow in the church fellowhip hall.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 128 N Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683, Shriner’s Hospital, 950 West Farris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or Johnson County Center for the Arts, 127 College Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.

