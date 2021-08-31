John Allen

John Dillard Allen, age 74, of Mountain City passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021. He was born in Ashe County, NC on March 17, 1947 to the late Lloyd Darlies Allen and Ruth May Allen. John worked in construction most of his life and was known for his talent of being an excellent heavy equipment operator. He was a member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his soulmate Linda Mayberry; his children Angela Allen of Elizabethton, TN, John Paul Allen of Mouth of Wilson, VA, Kevin Allen of Mountain City, TN, Kim Allen of Mountain City, TN, Kristy Allen of Mountain City, TN; sister Carol Horne of Mountain City, TN; brother Emory Allen of Coatesville, PA; grandchildren Brandon Pritt, Kellam Allen, Kameren Allen, Dawson Cress, Dominick Matheson, Alexis Allen, Chance Phillips, Celena Moore, and Channie Herman,; great grandchild Catherine Moore. Several nephews and many more special friends.

The family received friends on Tuesday August 24, 2021 from 11:30am – 12:00pm at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 12:00 pm with Minister Tommy Wurth. The graveside service and burial followed the funeral from the Reece Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers were James Harry Marlow, Dave Greene, Johnny Jones, Keith Johnson, Steve Johnson, Gary Johnson, Billy Caldwell, and George Mulvane. Honorary pallbearers were Bill Woodard, Brandon Pritt, Bill Icenhour, J.D. Jones and Willis Lewis.

The family would like to say a special Thanks to Joanie McQueen and Gail Miller for their wonderful care and support. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Amedysis Hospice. The family of John Dillard Allen has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.