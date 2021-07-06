We are saddened to announce the passing of Joe Denny, age 76, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at his residence. He was born on January 31, 1945 to the late Jessie and Carrie Belle Keys Denny. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Carol Stidhams Denny, granddaughter Meagen Stuart and several brothers and sisters. He was a deacon of Apple Grove Baptist Church and he enjoyed yard and wood working. Joe was an employee of NC Dot.

Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters: Amy Howell of Crumpler, NC and Michelle Denny of Lenoir, NC, son Frankie Denny of Warrensville, NC, sister Ruthie Shoemaker of Wilkesboro, NC and two brothers: Ralph Denny of West Jefferson, NC and Edd Denny of Warrensville, and also several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services for Joe Denny were conducted Sunday, July 4, 2021 in Apple Grove Baptist Church located at 553 Rip Shin Road Lansing, NC 2643 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jamie Denny and Rev. Julian Owen officiating. Pallbearers included: Buck Denny, David Denny, PJ. Phillips, John Cole Denny, Daniel Combs, Eugene Seatz, and Billy Holcomb. The family received friends and family from 1:00- 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside services were held at the Denny/ Johnson Cemetery after the service.

