Jimmy Ward

Jimmy Dean Ward, age 60, of Lenoir went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at his residence. He was born January 26, 1961 in Mountain City, Tennessee to the late James Willard Ward and Margaret Arnold. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother, Jeffery Potter.

Jimmy was a loving and caring family man who lived for his children. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Liberty Baptist Church. Jimmy had a passion for video games and all things Star Trek. He shared this passion with his lifelong best friend, Roger Mitchell of Lenoir. They have shared 38 years of ups and downs and were the true definition of a “ride or die” friend.

Survivors include his three children, Erin Ward of Hickory, Enya Ward and Jimmy “Dean” Ward, both of Lenoir; step-mother, Jackie Ward of Gamewell; two brothers, Paul “David” Ward and Charles Hamby, both of Lenoir; four sisters, Debbie Dickens and husband Norman, Tammy Griffin and husband Eddie, all of Tennessee, Jeanna Warhurst and husband Troy, and Wendy Whitt, all of Lenoir; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Liberty Baptist Church, Hazel Lee Street, Lenoir, NC 28645, conducted by Rev. Dewey Bristol.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. at the church. Due to COVID-19 face masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lions Club International, 300 W. 22nd Street, Oak Brook, IL 60523-8842.

