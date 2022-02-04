It is with great sadness that the family of Jimmy Potter announces his passing on Saturday, January 8, 2022 in the Watauga Medical Center. He was born July 6, 1951 to the late Jacob “Fate” Potter and Orpha Elizabeth Norris Potter. He was also preceded by three sisters; Barbara Ann Potter, Joyce Godsey, and Iva Lee Bennett; two brothers Austin Potter and George Potter. He loved hunting, fishing, collecting knives, music, collecting die cast cars and specially spending time with his brother Steve.

Those left to cherish his memory include: four sisters: Gladys Cole and husband Danny of Lenoir, NC; Rose Osborne of Lenoir, NC; China Tuttle of High Point, NC and Grace Potter of Boone, NC; one brother: Steve Potter and wife Daris of Boone, NC; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Special friends Myrtle Brown, Brad Eastridge, Larry and Brenda Barry and Mike Fritts also survive.

Funeral services for Jimmy Potter will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022 in Hux & Lipford Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Greg Poe officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Graveside and interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Brad Eastridge, James Brown, Christopher Brown, Nathan Lookbill, Danny Timbs and Henry Godsey. Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis James, Larry Barry, David Vanover, Joe Osborne, Aaron Duke, Joe Brendzra, David Vanover, Christopher Jones. and Mike Fritts.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Watauga Medical Center and the staff at Life Care of Banner Elk.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website www.huxlipfordfh.com

Hux & Lipford Funeral Home is providing arrangements for the Potter family.