Jimmy Lee Walsh, age 70, of Creston, NC, passed away on Sunday Morning, July 31, 2022, at his home. He was born on May 24, 1952, to the late Dana Walsh and Wilma Trivett Walsh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frankie Eastridge Walsh; sisters, Carrie Parker, Ruth Church, Shirley Cook, and Pauline; Sister-in-law, Brenda Patrick and special friend, Regina Fields.

Jimmy loved to deer hunt. He also enjoyed dirt track races.

Those left to cherish his memories include his daughter, Suzi Forrester and husband Randy; Sister, Betty Kate Neatherly; brothers-in-law, Joe Eastridge and wife Mildred, Jerry Eastridge and wife Lynn, Jeff Eastridge and Chuck Cook; sisters-in-law, Mary Trivett and husband Ted Jr. and Regina Wilson; special friends JB Shelton, Spencer Roark, Johnny, and Michelle Roark.

It was Jimmy’s wish to be cremated, and there will be no formal service held.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Jimmy Lee Walsh has entrusted his care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.