Jimmy Earl Icenhour, age 71, passed away on January 2, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. Jimmy was born on May 18, 1950 to the late Burl “Buck” Icenhour and Hattie Bell Davis Icenhour. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Icenhour, Anita Garland, and Loretta “Tootie” Icenhour Sisk.

Jimmy loved spending time with his grandkids and visiting West Virgina. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his son, Jamey Icenhour; sisters, Pearl Heaton, Connie Austin; brothers, Garner Icenhour, Burl “Jerry” Icenhour; grandchildren, Alyssa “Molly” Icenhour, Trevor Icenhour, Sara Icenhour, Laura Icenhour; special friend, Mary McFarland; three nieces and eight nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The graveside service and burial will follow at Phillippi Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Trevor Icenhour, Bobby Mounts, Stacy Williams, Jackie Williams, Brandon Greenwell, and Jesse Glenn.

At other times, friends and family may visit the home of his brother Burl Icenhour, 173 Wilcox Rd, Mountain City, TN 37683.

