We are saddened to announce the passing of Jim Wills, age 76, on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was the son of Clyde and Maybell Dickens Wills. Jim was a United States Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Roan Creek Baptist Church and American Legion and a member of JCSH class of 1963. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Marrillias Pardue Wills, two brothers and five sisters.

Those left to cherish his memory include daughter Melissa Hackney and husband Jack of Mountain City, TN; son Ron Wills and wife Angie of Mountain City, TN; sister Mary Brock of GA; three grandchildren: Anthony Spicer and wife Elysia, Brady Spicer and Paige Wills all of Mountain City, TN; two great grandchildren: Zora Spicer and Doran Spicer. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Pallbearers: Danny Pardue, Tim Lipford, Tony Potter, Dawson Potter, Wayde Thomas, and Harley Reece.

Honorary Pallbearer: Bob Heck and Junior Eastridge.

Funeral services for Jim Wills will be held Thursday, July 16, 202 at 7:00 p.m. from the Charles B. Hux Memorial Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. David Hankle and Rev. Dennis Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Military graveside accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard will be in Stout Cemetery on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com. Professional services for the Wills family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.