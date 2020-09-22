Jim Plummer, age 84, of Shady Valley, TN passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on December 27, 1935 in Shady Valley, TN to the late Evan Landon Plummer and Blair Gentry Plummer. In addition to his parents Jim was preceded in death by his son James Brenton Plummer; Infant Granddaughter Kaleigh James Tolliver; brothers, Lloyd, Wade, Dennis, Sam, Coleman Shelby Plummer; sisters, Opal Allen and Thelma Pierce.

Jim served in the United States Military as a Paratrooper with the 325th Airborne with 36 jumps while stationed in Fort Bragg, NC. He was a lifelong farmer and former co-owner of Shady Valley Country Store from 1971-1998.

Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty Blevins Plummer; daughter, Kim Tolliver and husband Stephen; grandchildren, Jaden and Kyla Tolliver; brothers, Jack Plummer and Ford Plummer; sister, June Dennison; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; constant companion his dog Blue.

The graveside service were open to friends and family at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Shady Valley Memorial Gardens, (Gentry Cemetery) in Shady Valley, TN with Huey Long and Gary McQueen speaking. Music was by John Tillery. Military Honors were accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers were Huey Long, Lonnie Long, Gary McQueen, Stephen Tolliver, Van Arnold, and Jaden Tolliver. At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 135 Brickyard Branch Road, Shady Valley, TN 37688.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Jim Plummer has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.