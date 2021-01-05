Jim Gentry, age 72, passed away on December 29, 2020 at Hermitage Health Care in Elizabethton, TN. Jim was born on January 27, 1948 to the late Dessie Maude Gentry in Laurel Bloomery, TN. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Christine Fletcher and grandson, Davey Keith Stout. Jim was a kind hearted man who never met a stranger and loved to talk to everyone he met. He was simple man with simple ways. Jim was a member of Rock Springs Baptist church and attended Sink Valley Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 50 years, Geraldine Gentry; their children, Judy Stout and husband Blaine, Vance Gentry and wife Lisa, Sharon Sala, Loretta Johnson and husband Wayne; grandchildren, Shania Sala, Austin Sala, Rheshauna Johnson, Destiny Johnson, Sebastian Johnson; sisters, Georgia Isaacs, Joy Wolfe; brothers, Frankie Gentry and wife Rose, Charlie Gentry, Ed Gentry; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside service were held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday January 2, 2021 from Rock Springs Cemetery with Pastor, Harvey White officiating. Pallbearers were Wayne Johnson, Austin Sala, Blaine Stout, Wayne Stout, Tyler Stanley and Charlie White. Honorary pallbearers were Frankie Gentry, Ed Gentry and Charlie Gentry.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Jim Gentry has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.