Jesse Clinton Cable, age 75 of Butler, TN, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at his home. Jesse was born on November 4, 1944 to the late Coy Cable and Mae Stout Cable in Carter County, TN. In addition to his parents, Jesse was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy Cable and wife Sharon, Clinton Cable, David Cable all of who were involved in a fatal car accident in 1987. He was also preceded in death by his daughter in law, Kathy Cable and granddaughter, Renee Shore.

Jesse was a veteran of the United States Army. He was also in the restaurant business for many years running the Elk Mills Restaurant. He had a passion for gardening and especially raising beans. Through his life, Jesse made many friends and will be dearly missed by all. He was member of the Stout Hill Church of Christ.

Jesse is survived by his wife of 56 years, Evelyn Potter Cable; daughter, Janet Dugger and husband Brad of Hampton, TN; son, Jeffrey Cable of Hartselle, AL; sister, Cathy Richards of Butler, TN; brother, Kenneth Cable and wife Cindy of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Audra Gill, Austin Clawson, Jonathan Shore; great grandchildren, Harley Mann, Jessie Myers, Loyd Meyers III, Jared Miller, Jessie Miller, and Jonathan Miller.

The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Mountain City Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Ministers Donnie Cable and Ray Greene officiating. The graveside service and burial will immediately follow the funeral at Sugar Grove Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Austin Clawson, Brad Dugger, Jerry Gill, Jerad Miller, Jonathan Shore, and Jonathan Miller. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Hamad Khan, Dr. Raina Sluder, all friends and extended family. Military honors will be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home, 761 Greggs Branch Rd, Butler, TN 37640.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Johnson County Cancer Support Group, c/o Flo Bellamy, 3510 Hwy 421 N, Mountain City, TN 37683 or American Heart Association, 208 Sunset Drive, Johnson City, TN 37604.

