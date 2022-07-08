Jerry Wayne Gambill, age 64, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at his daughter’s residence. He was born on August 24, 1957, to the late stepfather, Dale Lipford, and his mother, Shirley June Gambill Lipford.

Jerry loved to see others smile and always went out of his way to help others. He never met a stranger and was a big kid at heart. Jerry enjoyed working on cars, building model cars, and collecting hotwheels. Back in the day, a 64 Ford Fairlane and 64 Ford Galaxy were his favorite cars. Most of all, Jerry loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchild. He also loved camping, fireworks, animals, and especially his dogs.

He attended Way of the Cross Revival Center.

Those left to cherish his memories include his daughter, Becky Morefield and fiancé Jake Spencer; sister, Sherry Knight and husband Lee Knight; grandchildren, Joseph Dale Morefield and wife Tonya, Anthony Wayne Wyatt Morefield and Ariana Spencer; great-grandchild, Jackson Tyler Morefield; special friend and cousin, Brenda Preece; nephews, Jason and Daniel Heaton, Dakota and Jarrett Knight.

A graveside service for Jerry will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, July 4, 2022, from the Gambill Cemetery, with Pastor Anthony Roark to officiate. Pallbearers will be Joseph Morefield, Jacob Spencer, Zachery Graybeal, Dakota Knight, Lee Knight, and Jarrett Knight. Honorary pallbearers are Tonya Morefield, Kevin Osborne, and John Spencer.

At other times the family will receive friends at the home of his daughter, Becky Morefield, 957 Crossroads Drive, Mountain City, TN, 37683.

