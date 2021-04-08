Jerry Upright

Jerry Douglas Upright, age 80, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. Jerry was born on January 20, 1941 to the late Fred Houston Upright and Marjorie Laudermilk Upright. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Upright.

Jerry was a veteran of the United States Army. He was an avid fan of game fowl, especially roosters. He also spent many years raising poultry. He enjoyed John Wayne movies and being outdoors. Jerry loved being around his family, especially playing games. He attended Corinth Baptist Church when his health allowed.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 33 years, Judi Upright; daughters, Emilee Rosete (Alfredo), Mollie Hayworth (J.D.); sons, Josh Upright (Chrystal), Jared Upright, Joseph Upright (Brittany), Jeremy Upright; brother, Kenneth Upright (Connie); grandchildren, Matthew Rosete, Jonathan Rosete, Christian Rosete, Clayton Hayworth, Rayden Hayworth, Jerry Hayworth, Elijah Hayworth, Athirah Hayworth, Viola Upright; step-grandchildren, Erikah, Andrew, McGreger; niece and nephew, Zak and Mandee Upright, and several cousins.

The graveside service and burial were held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Wesley Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Billy Morefield officiating. Pallbearers were family and friends. The family received friends from 2:15-2:45 prior to the service and follow in procession to the graveside.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website.