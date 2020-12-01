Jerry Shepherd age 67, Mountain City, TN passed on Sunday November 29, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Jerry Shepherd was born November 23 1953 to the late Pearl and Benny Shepherd.

He is survived by his sister Wilma Shepherd and brother Joseph Shepherd.

Jerry was well known as the long time manager of the Dollar General store. He loved life, people, and telling a good joke. His smile would light up a room. He cherished his wife Clarissa, Daughter Sylvia Humphrey (his rubber baby), grandchildren, Devon, Samara, and Avonna. He enjoyed the company of his son-in-law, Selmar Humphrey Jr. He truly loved a good chat with his brother-in- law and sister-in-law Mike and Tammy Treadway; sister-in-law Linda Morefield and Donna and Richard Fritts have been a special blessing. He never met a stranger and was an expert at starting up a conversation with anyone.His legacy is how he genuinely loved to talk, laugh, and live life to the fullest.

Due to Covid 19 there will not be a service. A kind friend has set up a Go Fund on FaceBook in Clarissa Shepherd’s name. This is to help with Jerry’s medical costs. In lieu of Food or Flowers, a small contribution would be appreciated. Cards are always a welcomed blessing.

Address: 445 South Church St – Mountain City TN. 37683

