Jerry Cress

Jerry Allen Cress, 57, of Mountain City, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at his home. He was born on November 3, 1963 to the late Allen Cress and Peggy Ward Cress in Carter County, TN. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jeffrey Allen Cress. Jerry was a friend to everyone and would do anything to help anyone. He enjoyed traveling and enjoyed life. Jerry was a proud Daddy and Grandfather.

Those left to cherish his memories include his sister, Donna Lipford and husband Richard of Conover, NC; son, Shelby Cress and wife Shelbi of Ripley, TN; grandson, Brody Cress; one nephew, Dawson Cress of Mountain City, TN; one niece, Jennifer Hawkins and husband Mike of Hickory, NC and several Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins and several special friends.

It was Jerry’s request to be cremated and no formal service will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Jerry Allen Cress has entrusted his care to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.