Jerry Clayton Smith Sr., age 65 of Butler, TN, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Johnson County Community Hospital. Jerry was born to Earl Clayton Smith and Hatsuko Maeto Smith on March 14, 1955 in Okinawa, Japan.

Jerry was a retired veteran of the United States Navy after serving 20 years as an enginemen. In addition to his love for his country he also loved to fish. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 45 years, Sandra Smith; sons, Jerry Clayton Smith Jr., Robert Joseph Smith; mother, Hatsuko Smith; sisters, Joyce Shultz, Dorothy Zmirich, Nancy Smith, Debra Sullivan, Terry Allen; grandchildren, Anthony Clayton Smith, Mia Elizabeth Smith, Ian Clayton Smith; great grandson, Anthony Smith Jr.; several nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family service held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com. The family of Jerry Clayton Smith Sr. has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.