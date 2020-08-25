We are saddened to announce the passing of Jenny Lowe, age 41, at her residence Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Jenny was born November 4, 1978 to Hank J. Wright, Sr. and Pamela Balthazr Terry. She enjoyed walking, children and interacting with people.

Survivors include her parents: Kris and Pamela Terry of Butler, TN; husband: Thomas Lowe, Sr.; two daughters: Deidra Lowe of Boone, NC and McKinzie Lowe of Mountain City, TN; three sons: Thomas Lowe, Jr. of Butler,TN, Nathaniel Lowe and Waylon Lowe, both of Mountain City, TN; two brothers: Timothy Wright of Alabama and Christopher Wright of Butler, TN; two granddaughters: Lily Henderson of Mountain City, TN and Ella Mae Stansberry of Boone, NC and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Special friends Valarie Reynolds of Abingdon, VA; Jim and Shirley Schafer of Damascus, VA and June Perkins of Damascus, VA also survive.

A remembrance service for Jenny will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. in the Percy-Hux Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com Professional services for the Jenny Lowe family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.