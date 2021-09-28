Jennie Steiner

Jennie Lee Steiner, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Bristol Regional Hospital. Jennie was born on January 21, 1937 to the late Thomas Wilburn Ward and Vada Dugger Ward. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Steiner Jr; grandchildren, Nicolette Miller, Joshua Steiner, and ten siblings. Jennie worked as a hospital aide for over 28 years in Fort Myers, Florida. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and reading. She was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughters, Connie Jones of Mountain City, Treshia Steiner of Cape Coral, FL; sons, Francis Steiner IV of Mountain City, Stephen Steiner (Leslie) of Cape Coral, FL, James Steiner (Stephanie) of Murfreesboro; brothers, Thomas Ward, Earl Ward (Kathy); eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 5:00-6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A memorial service followed with Pastor Mike Penley officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Jennie Lee Steiner has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.