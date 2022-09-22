We are saddened to announce the passing of Jennie Lee Mink, Age 89, of Mountain City, TN. She was born November 28, 1932, to the late Clate Tester and Sallie Mauk. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Mink, brother: Truett Tester, and sister: Dorothy Eastridge.

She loved flowers and gardening.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Davis, of the home and granddaughter, Priscilla Davis. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside Service will be conducted on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 2 pm at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with Shannon Courtney officiating.

Pallbearers are Tom Kerley, Warren Kerley, Will Kerley and Eugene Tester

Honorary pallbearers are Deacons of Locust Gap Freewill Baptist Church.

Friends may call the residence at 206 Shouns Street, Mountain City, TN

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com

Arrangements for the Mink family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.