Jeffrey Denney

Jeffrey Ray Denney, 28 of Draft Road, Butler, TN went to be with the Lord on April 3, 2021. Jeffrey was born on January 14, 1993 along with his twin brother, Joseph. Jeffrey loved to fish and hunt. He especially loved spending time with his boys and family. He also took time every night to read his bible.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his grandfather, Dean Denney; great grandmother, Dora Adams; aunt and uncle, Tina and Ronnie Hicks, and cousin, Mark Roark. Those left to cherish his memories are his boys whom he dearly loved, Noah and Aiden Denney; his parents, Tom and Julie South and Jeff Denney; grandmother, Barbara Denney (who had a very special bond with); brothers, Joseph Denney, Jack South; sister, Jill South; aunts and uncles, Tammy and Norman Miller, Callie and Matt Smith, Beckie and Charlie Goins.

The family received friends on Thursday April 8, 2021 from 6-7:00 p.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Dennis Peterson officiating and music provided by Torraina Hensley. The graveside service and burial was at 11:00 a.m. Friday April 9, 2021 at the Shoun-McEwen Cemetery on Campbell Rd. in Mountain City. Pallbearers were Norman Miller, Theo Hensley, Charlie Goins, Jerry South, Spencer South, and Jarred South. Honorary pallbearers were Joseph Denney, Nathan Smith, Austin Smith, Weston Dickens, and John Dickens.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Jeffrey Ray Denney has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.