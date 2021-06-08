Jean Blevins Morris, 84 of Aylett, VA passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021. Jean was born on February 27, 1937 in Shady Valley, Tennessee.

Jean is survived by “daughter”, Carol Jacobs and “son”, Greg Morris (Beth); grandchildren Steven Jones (Heather), and Matthew Morris (Mary); great grandchildren Alice and Seth Jones; numerous nieces and nephews and a special friend, Harley Davidson.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Charlie) Morris, Sr.; “son” Charles “C.S.” Morris, Jr.; parents Thomas Emmett Blevins and Eva Dorothy Mays Blevins; seven brothers, Boyce, Howard, Wayne, Kyle, Gale, Wendell and Deuel; four sisters, Doris Martin, Marie Cyrus, Thelma (Doodle) Brinkley and Joyce Blevins.

Jean retired from C&P Telephone Co. and enjoyed her free time attending yard sales. Over the years, Jean and Charlie rescued at least 17 animals. She always made time for family and friends and had the most genuine and sweetest personality.

There will be a graveside service at Blevins Cemetery in Shady Valley, TN on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 11:00. There will be a celebration of life at Ivy Creek United Methodist Church, 674 Woodlands Road, Charlottesville, VA on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to your local SPCA or Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed on out website.