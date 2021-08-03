Jay Davis, age 70, of Mountain City went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Jay was born in Charleston, West Virginia on January 1, 1951 to the late Charlie M. Davis and Fleda Ann Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Dawn Davis Fenner; sister, Jeanette Wilson Graham; brothers, Roger Hurley, Robert Davis, and Rudd Davis.

Jay was a loving husband, caring father and grandfather, special friend to many, and above all a faithful servant to God. He enjoyed writing gospel songs and playing his guitar. He was a faithful member of Rainbow Mennonite Church where he taught classes and was a youth leader for many years.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 46 years, Judy Davis; daughter, Jennifer Hope Davis (Gary McFadden); son, Jason Davis (Nikisha); sisters, Rita Hutton, Hilda Morgan, Debi Wilson (Mike), Darlene Furche; brothers, Charles Davis (Laura), Emory Davis, Lawrence Davis (Kathy); grandchildren, Cassidy Fenner, Chloe Fenner, Isaiah Fenner, Bethany McFadden, Catherine McFadden, Kolby Clark, Abigail Faith Davis, Lauren Wright, Ethan Woody, Trevis Woody; great grandson, Camdyn Wright; several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Rainbow Mennonite Church. A funeral service followed at 12:00 p.m. with Pastors Gary Gambill and Larry Denny officiating. The graveside service and interment the funeral at the Rainbow Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jason Davis, Lawrence Davis, Mike Howard, Mike Wilson, Caleb Banner, Art Banner, Charles Davis, Gary McFadden, and Isaiah Fenner. Honorary pallbearers were the men of Rainbow Mennonite Church.

In lieu of flowers and food, donations may be made to Mountain City Funeral Home to contribute to funeral expenses.At other times, family will receive friends at the home 732 Rainbow Road, Mountain City, TN, 37683. Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of Jay Davis has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.