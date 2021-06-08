Jarrett Wilson

We are saddened to announce the passing of Jarrett A. Wilson, age 90, on Sunday, May 30 2021 in VA Medical Center, Mountain Home, TN. He was born July 22, 1930 to the late Lafayette (Fayte) and Hessie Phillips Wilson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by son Bobby Wilson, sisters Mary Lee Shepherd and Willa Mae Arnold and brother Samuel Wilson and special friend Earll Atwood. He was a member of Nelsons Chapel Baptist Church for sixty-six years where he had served as choir director, deacon and a Sunday School teacher. Also, he loved hunting, singing and playing pool.

Jarrett was a US Army veteran in Korea having served as a Platoon Sergeant. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion and a member of Taylorsville Masonic Lodge 243 F&AM for fifty years. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 66 years, Barbara Cornett Wilson; son Michael Wilson and wife Jennifer of Kingsport, TN; sister Grace Osborne of Mountain City, TN; two grandchildren Reid and Vada Wilson and special friends Mike White, Don Payne, Buford Lipford, Kenneth Crowder and Eugene Mast.

A military graveside service accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard was held in Sunset Memorial Park on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Mike McNutt and Rev. Sam Icenhour officiating. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mountain Home Hospital and CLC Unit. Also a special thank you to friends and family for all the calls and compassion during Jarrett’s illness.

At other times friends may call at the home, 239 North Church Street, Mountain City, TN. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website. Arrangements for the Wilson family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.