Janice Nancy Howard, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Russell County Medical Center. Janice was born on August 30, 1948 to the late David and Lula Howard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Howard and Ed Howard and special friend, Lorraine Barnes.

Janice was a faithful member of Dyson Grove Baptist Church. She loved her church and church family. She loved listening to preaching and reading her Bible. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and shopping with her daughter, granddaughter, and friends. She enjoyed crocheting, playing the piano, and spending time with her cat, Blue.

Those left to cherish her memories include her daughter, Lisa J. Wilson and husband Billy; sisters, Joyce Brewer, Lula Bell Meade; sister-in-law, Darlene Howard; brother, Junior Howard; grandchildren, Cortney Wilson, Jesse Wilson and wife Trista; great grandchildren, Clara Beth Wilson, Brady Ray Wilson; special friends, Barbara Paisley, Jean Buchanan, Norma Lowe, and others; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Dyson Grove Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Leonard Fletcher officiating and special music provided by the Fletcher family and the church choir. The burial will follow the funeral at Rainbow Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Billy Wilson, Jesse Wilson, Andrew Robinson, John Robinson, Tony Walls, and Tim Mullins. Honorary pallbearer is Joe Paisley.

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of Janice Nancy Howard has entrusted her services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.