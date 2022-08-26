Janet Lou Watt Towry, age 75, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Hillview Health and Rehabilitation. Janet was born on January 11, 1947, in Warren County, Kentucky, to the late Jesse and Thelma Lou Watt. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by siblings Harold Watt, Gillie Watt, Marcella Hood, Joyce Bagby, and Sheila Higgason. The siblings left to cherish Janet’s memory are Margie Kirby, Ronnie Watt, John Watt, and Evona Adcox.

Janet graduated in 1965 from North Warren High School. She married Kenneth Ray Towry in Sumner County in 1966, and the union lasted for 47 years. They had two daughters; Sandy Towry of Elizabethton, TN, and Billie Blevins (Jamie) of Mountain City. Janet had one grandchild, Demi Blevins of Elizabethton, TN.

The young family lived in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. In 1978, a more permanent home was established in Mountain City, TN. Janet worked hard for years at Levi Strauss and Lois’ Country Café. She was a friendly, fun-loving woman who genuinely loved waitressing. She enjoyed playing cards (Often pulling all-nighters when sisters would visit). She was a loyal UT Vol fan, winning or losing. The absolute joy of her life was watching her granddaughter play any sport. She favored volleyball and was a spectator of JCMS, and JCHS Longhorn matches for decades. She experienced many fun trips with her friends at the Senior Center.

Janet did not want an official service but a celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, Janet asks that donations be made to St Judes Children’s Hospital (as she did) or contribute to any righteous cause. Please sign her guest book and share stories!

