The family is saddened to announce the passing of Jane Woodward on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the age of 66 in Agape Nursing & Rehab Center, Johnson City, TN. She was born March 16, 1956 to the late Byrom W. Hackney and Anna Mae Morefield. Jane was a member of JCHS Class of 1975, former employee of Levi Strauss where she was the payroll Supervisor, Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and she loved shopping and oil painting. She was a member of Roan Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter Amanda Woodward.

Advertisements

Those left to cherish her memory include two sisters: Linda Pardue and Katherine Hassenrick, both of Mountain City, TN; Grandson Peyton Woodward, Mountain City, TN. Three nieces; Evelyn, April, and Cheri all of Mtn City. Great Nieces and Nephews: Jeffrey, Bradley, Stephen, Harley, James, Dawn, Dawson, and Eden. Great Great Niece Autumn. Uncle Gene Hackney.

The family of Jane Woodward will receive friends on Wednesday March 30, 2022 from 1 until 2 pm.

at the Hux & Lipford Funeral Chapel, We will then proceed in procession to the Dyson Grove Baptist Church Cemetery for the graveside service, Rev Tony Potter will officiate and music will be provided by Diane Wagner,

Pallbearers will be Danny Huddelston, Jeffrey Lipford, Bradley Lipford, James Reece, Harley Reece, and Dawson Potter.

Honorary Pallbearers are; Stephen Lipford, Bob Heck, and Sam Cress.

At other times the family will receive friends at a sisters Kathrine’s residence at 390 Stout Branch Road, Mountain City, TN.

Online Condolences may be sent to the family at huxlipfordfh.com

The arrangements for Jane are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.

Advertisements