Jamie Anderson, R.F.C., 48, passed away July 13, 2020 after a courageous one year battle with cancer at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, VA.

Jamie was born October 25, 1971 in Mount Airy, NC. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Ervin and Edith Anderson. He was especially close to his grandmother who helped raise him and taught him to cook.

Jamie is survived by his loving girlfriend and caregiver, Kelly Robinson Rupard of the home; his father Darryl Anderson and brother Chris Anderson of Mounty Airy, NC. His extended family, Glenn Robinson (Betty Tedder), Paul and Heidi Robinson (Kimberly) all of Mountain City, TN, Debbie Williams, Jennifer Robinson (Katelyn Cohen) of Mocksville, NC, Suzette Hernandez of Johnson City, TN and several aunts, an uncle and cousins also survive. Also surviving are special friend Kristy Herman and his loving pets, Flash, Shizzle and Butta.

Jamie was a Christian and of the Baptist faith. He loved the Lord and shared his faith with others. He read his Bible and was well versed in the scriptures. He never met a stranger and would talk to anyone. As a young man Jamie traveled extensively and visited 49 of the 50 states and 28 countries. Through his travels, he made many lasting friendships. He was a Registered Financial Consultant and during his working career, he was a carpenter, worked in the Texas oil fields, and, lastly, chose to become an over-the-road truck driver where he fulfilled his dream of being owner of his own trucking company, Anderson National, Inc.

A graveside service was held Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Phillippi Cemetery, Mountain City, TN with Pastor Dwayne Dickson officiating. Honorary pallbearers were Dennis Cook, Glenn Robinson, Paul Robinson, Brandel Payne, Thomas Moore, Brad Wilson, Travis Cooper, Mike Brelich, Jess Duncan, Mike Delaney,Tom Lindh and Aden Freeman. Special music, “How Great Thou Art” will be sung by Travis Cooper, of Conroe, TX.

A very special thank you to the First Christian Church and Pastor Dwayne Dickson and Assistant Pastor Andrew Norman for their expressions of love and continued prayers; Flo Bellamy, Tommy and Janie Nelson of the Johnson County Cancer Outreach; Raina Sluder, MD, Lindsay Wilson, DO, Ahmad Hammad, MD, JMH chaplain, Ellie Scofield, Ballad Health Hospice, the nurses and staff of Johnston Memorial Hospital Cancer Center, and Jennifer Robinson for her loving support and providing much needed answers to questions regarding Jamie’s care throughout the past year. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made in c/o Flo Bellamy, Johnson County Cancer Outreach, 214 College Street, Mountain City, TN 37683

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.huxlipfordfh.com. At other times friends may call the residence 279 Rocky Knob Road, Mountain City, TN. Professional services for the Anderson family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.