James Wilson

James Walter Wilson, age 78, passed away peacefully at his home in Trade, Tennessee on August 16, 2020.

Born on January 21, 1942 in Trade, James was the third son of Jim and Josephine Wilson. He worked on the family farm and attended Johnson County High School. As an apprentice under his brother, Kenneth, he became an expert dry wall hanger. For many years, he lived and worked in Northern Virginia. He also built two homes of his own. Later he returned to Trade, obtained a CDL license and worked for Danny Herman Trucking in Mountain City. As a trucker, he enjoyed traveling across the country and often shared stories regarding those experiences.

James was a Christian who enjoyed studying the Bible and discussing scripture with others. He became a member of the Church of God in Mountain City and was baptized there. He also enjoyed listening to bluegrass music, collecting antiques, working in the garden and spending time with family and friends. He was especially close to Cousins Dave (Debbie) and Jody Bumgardner.

James is survived by his daughters, Yvonne Wilson, and Jessica “Jessie” Cornett and husband Scotty; his beloved grandchild, J.T. Wilson; his only sister, Julia Wilson; the mother of Von and Cliff, Anna Belle Miller; several sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by older brothers Kenneth and Joe, his son, James C. Wilson, and the mother of Jessie, Geraldine Eldreth.

A funeral service was held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Hux & Lipford Funeral Home. Officiating was be Pastor Derick Wilson. Visitation was Thursday all day until the service began.

The family suggests memorials to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. Miller’s Flower Shop (423) 727-5687 is handling flowers for the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.huxlipfordfh.com. Hux & Lipford is serving the Wilson family.