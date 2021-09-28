We are saddened to announce the passing of James W. Tedder, age 84, on September 17, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born March 4, 1937 in Ashe County, NC to Smith Tedder and Mae Coldiron Tedder. He loved horses, he was a carpenter, and he was a US Navy Veteran.

He was proceeded in death by brothers Dale Tedder and Harold Tedder and special friend Mary Lewis

His survivors include daughter Jackie S. Garland, Mountain City, TN Sister; Oma Jean Osborne, Mountain City, TN. Very Special Friend Mary Lewis. Several special Nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews also survive.

Memorial services for James Tedder, accorded by Johnson County Honor Guard, will be announced at a later time. Online condolences may be sent through our website. The James Tedder family have placed his arrangements in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.