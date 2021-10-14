James Stewart Kegley, age 60, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at his home.

Never much for formality, Keg lived life by a simple set of rules and would want others to celebrate the memories and use those rules to live life to the fullest. No one is a stranger, just someone you haven’t yet met, everything is better with love and laughter, trouble is always more fun with friends, don’t get excited and bloom wherever life plants you.

He usually looked at rules as guidelines unless it was the speed limit and he would never dare drive that fast, public outings were not for the faint of heart or easily embarrassed; and nothing brings more joy to life than kids and horses. He touched so many lives and will live on in the memories of all who knew him…and those waitresses, cashiers and desk clerks still sharing stories about this one old guy from east Tennessee.

Keg was preceded in death by his parents James Manuel “Bud” and Mary Nell (Stewart) Kegley and survived by his best friend and wife of 18 years, Lori Jean Kegley; daughters, Arica Kegley, Kelly Stepp (Matt), Dani Pleasant (Chris), Mollie Ingle (Cody); sons, Brandon Kegley (Shea), James Alex Kegley; grandchildren, Greyson and Zoe Stepp, Gabbie and Amelia Pleasant, Cooper and Hadley Ingle; Milly and Willow Kegley; aunt, Kathy Williams (Rod); cousin, Phil Williams (Sandra).

The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the barn at Iron Mountain Farms, located at 1053 Cobb Creek Road, Butler, TN 37640. The graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with eulogy given by Lynn Norris. Pallbearers will be Jason Seatz, David Hightower, Bart Johnson, James Dean Forrester, John Harrell, and Leon Odom. Honorary pallbearers are Charlie Miller, Eddie Miller, Robert Smalling, Tommy Poore, and Poncho Cretsinger.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Johnson County 4-H

212 College Street, Mountain City, TN 37683 or the Johnson County Equine and Agriculture Association, 716 South Shady Street, Mountain City, TN 37683 (https://docs.google.com/document/d/1HGdw40c72daIF6R7Vd7EV1qkYpRxBOwq347cHH7IRdo/mobilebasic).

