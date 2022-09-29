James Russell Walsh, Sr., age 86, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Mountain City Care Center. James was born November 20, 1935, to the late Carl and Ollie Walsh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Laverne Walsh, on January 5, 2022; sisters, Louise Eller, Georgie Shumate, Virgie Stout, and Loneita Owens; brothers, Frank Walsh and Richard Walsh.

James was a devoted father, husband, and good Christian man who loved serving his Lord. As long as he could see, he read his Bible and was in church every chance he got. James was a hard worker who never went a day without a job. He enjoyed woodworking and bringing old things back to life. If it were broken, he would fix it. He was soft-spoken but firm and loved his family more than anything.

Those left to cherish his memories include his daughters, Kimberly Michelle Ramey, Susie Snyder (Todd), Tootsie Hershey (Scott), and Nina Dehmel; sons, James “Rusty” Walsh Jr. (Char) and James Bowersock; sister, Janet Martin; brother, Orville Walsh; grandchildren, Ashelyn Walters, Lauren Walters, Irelyn Fields, Tara Davis, Amanda, Adam, Lindsay, Nicholas, Tara, Brian, Bethany, Zoey, Sandi, Anna Beth, Sam, Raini, Cierra; great-grandchildren, Sara Davis and Kayden Davis; several other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastors Steven Spencer and Michael Icenhour officiating. The graveside service and burial will follow at Rainbow Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

