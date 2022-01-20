It is with great sadness that the family of James “Rebel Jim” Brewer announces his passing on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at his residence at age 57. He was born September 3, 1964 to the late Claude and Hartensia Brewer. He loved hunting and fishing and especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include: his wife Janie Brewer of the home; one daughter Jo Dawn Furchess; three sons: Charlie Mann, Dalton Brewer and Cody Brewer; two sisters: Leola Watson and Geraldine Gentry; one brother Junior Brewer; eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Special friends “brother” and best friend Doug Arney, Johnny Tackett, Matthew Watson, Tommy Poore, Brad Dugger and special niece Judy Gentry Stout also survive.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022 in Hux & Lipford Funeral Home chapel with Shannon Courtner and Roy Wilson officiating. Eulogy will be given by Brad Dugger.

At other times friends may call at the residence 604 R.D. Campbell Road, Butler, TN.

Arrangements for the Brewer family are being provided by Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, Mountain City, TN.