James Lester Vincent, age 68 of Mountain City, TN, passed away on Saturday Morning June 25, 2022 at his home. He was born on January 24, 1954 in Roanoke VA; to the late Farris Douglas and Mary Rebecca Bowling Vincent.

He was a loving father to his son, daughter and daughter-in-law. Friend to all who knew him, He was a Quiet man and very kind. James loved animals especially his cat. He really enjoyed playing guitar with Logan. James was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son, Logan Vincent and wife Katelin, daughter, Jessica Vincent, grandson, Xander, close friend, Sarah Hammons, father and mother in law; Rhonda and Ettie Reece.

Visitation for James will be held at Mountain City Funeral Home on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 5-6 p.m. Celebration of Life service to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Greg Poe to officiate.

