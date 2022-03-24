James Lee McDaniel, age 87 of Butler, passed away on March 12, 2022. James was born on January 20, 1935 to the late Julius and Loma McDaniel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lessie McDaniel; sons, James Joey McDaniel, Tony McDaniel, Charles Dean McDaniel and several brothers and sisters.

James was a good-hearted man who was always able to look at the bright side of things. He always wore a smile on his face and had a heart of gold. He loved his family dearly and was a great husband and father.

Those left to cherish his memories include his daughter, Rose King (Vance); sons, Ricky McDaniel (Denise Johnson), Ronnie McDaniel (Melissa Paris); nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren plus one on the way; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Mountain City Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Steven Spencer officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org/donate).

Condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.mountaincityfh.com

The family of James Lee McDaniel has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, Tennessee 37683.

