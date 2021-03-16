James “Jim” Bennett

James Richard “Jim” Bennett, age 74, of Mountain City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at his residence. He was born on November 19, 1946 to the late Richard Ivan Bennett and Helen Glomb Bennett. In addition to his parents James was preceded by his wife, Peggy Sue Pilkenton Bennett.

Jim was a veteran of the United States Navy and a member of the Disabled American Veterans of Boone, NC. After his service he attended the University of South Alabama and worked as a geologist at a petroleum company. James enjoyed caring for animals and had a personal humane society at his home through the years.He is survived by his loving friend, Adriane Leann Bennett; sister, Diane Joan Thompson; special friend, Alf Henley; several nieces and nephews.

A military service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military honors were accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard.Condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The family of James Richard “Jim” Bennett has entrusted his services to Mountain City Funeral Home, 224 S. Church Street, Mountain City, TN 37683.