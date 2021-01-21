James Icenhour

Jim Icenhour, age 83, of Mountain City, TN went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Jim was born September 1, 1937 in Johnson County, TN to the late Samuel N. Icenhour and Vina Brookshire Icenhour. In addition to his parents Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Villis Woodard Icenhour; sister, Betty Kate Icenhour; brothers, Marvin, John, Elmer, Clyner, Mib, Joel and Warren Icenhour.

Jim was a loving husband and missed his wife Villis being by his side. Jim worked at Burlington industries for approximately 17 years and later retired from TVA with 12 years of service. Jim enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was gardening, working on the farm, mowing, hunting, fishing and lately just taking a drive around town. He was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Jim is survived by two sisters, Bonnie Wilcox of PA and Elizabeth Dunn of Mountain City, several loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

The body laid in state from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from Mountain City Funeral Home. Graveside service and burial were Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., from the Johnson Cemetery with Pastors Steven Spencer and Jim’s nephew Sam Icenhour officiating. Pallbearers were his nephews. Honorary pallbearers were the men’s Sunday School class of Calvary Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family online.