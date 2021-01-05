We are saddened to announce the passing of James Edward Holden, age 86, of 8173 Old US Highway 421 Zionville, NC on Sunday, December 27, 2020. He was born September 23, 1934 to the late Daniel Boone Holden and Dovie Hilda Campbell Reece. James was a US Army veteran and he was a big Tennessee Vols fan, He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Mack and Jess and three sisters: Rose, Mae and Hazel.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years Linda Sue Holden of the home; three daughters: Greta Millington, Lorie Rogers (Roy) and Melissa Bowley (Wayne Wilson); one son: James Holden II; one sister: Sue Laws; one brother: Bill Holden; twelve grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Special cousin D.W. Reece and special friends Bun Stout and Chris Martin also survive.

Funeral service were held Friday, January 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Eastside Memory Chapel of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Harvey White officiating. The family received friends from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Prior to the service. A military graveside service was held Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Dugger Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing were suggested per CDC guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hux & Lipford Funeral Home, 300 West Main Street, Mountain City, TN 37683 to help with final expenses.