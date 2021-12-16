James Grindstaff, age 56, of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away on November 27, 2021 after a brief illness. A native of Johnson County, TN, he was born on July 17, 1965 to the late Carl Grindstaff Jr. and Novella Grindstaff.

Jim was a United States veteran and a production worker for Bosch Braking Systems. He was a proud member of UAW Local 2155 where he held several elected positions.

Jim is survived by many loving family members and friends.

Per Jim’s wishes he will be cremated and laid to rest with his parents and grandparents.

