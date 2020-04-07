James C. Neaves, age 86 of Mountain City, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born on December 22, 1933 to the late Guy Neaves and Clara Alexander Neaves in Crumpler, North Carolina. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Neaves.

James was a veteran of the United States Army and worked at the Newport News shipyard for 33 years. James was also a member of Stateline Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 60 years, Margaret Neaves; son, Jimmy Marshall Neaves and wife Sally of Jacksonville, Florida; brother, Tom Neaves; grandchildren, Victoria Halley Hagerty, Zachary Neaves and great grandson, Samuel Neaves. A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date. James will be laid to rest at the Healing Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

