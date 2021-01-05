Jacquelyn Dowdy

Jacquelyn Wilson Dowdy, of Holly Meadow Rd, peacefully passed away in her home on December 23rd, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on August 3rd, 1941 in Pomona, California and moved between California and Grandy, North Carolina later in life. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Emy Loo Wilson; two brothers, Jack and Rick Wilson, as well as her husband of 56 years, Jimmy T. Dowdy. She was a beautiful soul known to many. She was passionate about bowling and playing bridge, but most passionate about her dog Griffin who stayed by her side for the last moments. Jacquelyn held many titles in her life, from Office Manager of Custom Floors by Dowdy along her husband’s side, to Miss Jackie of the local beauty parlor; but her favorite name was always Mema.

She is survived by her three daughters; Sherri and Jeff of Grandy, NC; Terri and William of San Jose, CA; and Kerri and Tony of Mountain City, TN. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Mema’s beautiful blue eyes always would light up as one of her grandbabies climbed in her lap. Though the family is sad of her departure, we are all so grateful that she is reunited with Jimmy again; and hang on to the hope that it was her final wish to see Papa for Christmas.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 9th, 2021 at 2:00 pm officiated by Pastor Greg Poe of Freewill Baptist Church. Family will receive friends at 1:30 pm at Hux & Lipford Funeral Home in Mountain City, TN. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website. The Dowdy Family have placed her arrangements in the care of Hux & Lipford Funeral Home.